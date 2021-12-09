Latest News

Railway driver in Pakistan suspended for stopping train to buy yoghurt

Pakistan Minister for Railways Azam Khan Swati has suspended a train driver and his assistant for stopping the vehicle to yoghurt.

The action taken against the duo came following a viral video showing the driver stopping to purchase yoghurt near the Kahna railway station.

The railways department has already been facing criticism for accidents, lack of passenger safety and declining revenue.

The Minister took action and ordered the Pakistan Railways Lahore administration to suspend driver Rana Mohammad Shehzad and his assistant Iftikhar Hussain.

In a statement, he warned, “I will not tolerate such events in the future and allow anyone to use national assets for personal use.”

The Pakistan Railways had in December imposed a ban on the use of mobile phones by locomotive drivers and assistants while traveling and also barred them from taking selfies, recording video and audio messages on their phones in all trains (passenger and goods).

 

