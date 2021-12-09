Dubai schools to close before 12pm on Fridays from January 1, 2022

Dubai schools will close before 12pm on Fridays from January 1 next year in line with the new weekday schedule that was drawn up by the authorities.

Universities across the country will also follow the new workweek.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) notified educators about the UAE’s adoption of a four-and-half-day workweek with Saturday, Sunday and Friday half-day forming the new weekend.

Private schools in Dubai will begin the week on Mondays and classes on Fridays should not go beyond 12pm.

The Friday sermons and prayers will be hosted after 1:15pm on Fridays enabling the Muslim students to attend the congregational prayer after school.

Students will be able to enjoy the rest of the day off, along with Saturday and Sunday.

Earlier KHDA tweeted: “The private education sector in Dubai will be open in line with the recent UAE Government decision on the working week. We’ll be working closely with our community to ensure a smooth transition.”

The new UAE weekend schedule is expected to help employees strike a better work-life balance.

The schools have also communicated to parents about the changes.