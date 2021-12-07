Blood plasma doesn’t improve survival from COVID-19: WHO

The World Health Organization has said that the use of blood plasma has not improved survival from the COVID-19.

The world body advised against using the blood plasma of patients who have recovered from Covid-19 to treat those who are ill. It said that the current evidence shows it neither improves survival and also doesn’t reduce the need for ventilators.

Plasma is being used as the antibodies of the recovered patient could help treat the novel coronavirus and stop it from replicating and halting tissue damage.

A number of studies testing convalescent blood plasma have shown no apparent benefit for treating Covid-19 patients who are severely ill.

Earlier a US-based trial was halted in March after it was found that plasma was unlikely to help mild-to-moderate COVID-19 patients.

The WHO said in a statement that the method was also costly and time-consuming to administer.

It further added that a panel of international experts made a strong recommendation against the use of convalescent plasma in patients with non-severe illness and against its use in patients with severe and critical illness except in the context of a randomized controlled trial. (AW)