UAE, Saudi Arabia announced first cases of Omicron COVID-19 variant 

The United Arab Emirates on Wednesday has reported its first case of the Omicron COVID-19 variant from an African woman who arrived in the country.

State news agency WAM said that UAE is the second Arab country to report the new coronavirus variant.

The woman had received both doses of the COVID-19 vaccine.

The UAE public health authorities have placed her in isolation, as well as those who were in contact with her.

Saudi Arabia first reported its Omicron cases on Wednesday from a traveler from a North African country.

The person is now isolated along with his close contacts.

No further details were provided on the case of the Saudi national who tested positive for the new variant.