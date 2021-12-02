UAE 50th National Day: Traffic violations that may get vehicles impounded in Dubai

The Dubai Police have released a list of traffic violations that could get the vehicles impounded on UAE National Day.
An advisory issued for motorists has stressed the need to adhere to the traffic safety standards in the Emirate.
The traffic police said that installing the national flag on vehicles was permissible in a manner that it does not threaten the safety of the driver or that of others.
The police said that offenses like driving in a way that endangers the lives or safety of the driver or others will be dealt with strictly.
Here’s the complete list of traffic fines and violations:
|Violation
|Fine
|Black points
|Vehicle impoundment period
|Driving in a way that endangers the lives or safety of the driver or others
|AED2,000
|23
|60 days
|Stopping the vehicle in the middle of the road without cause
|AED1,000
|6
|N/A
|Driving the vehicle in a parade without permission or approval
|AED500
|4
|15 days
|Driving a noisy vehicle
|AED2,000
|12
|N/A
|Tinting the windows to greater degree without permission
|AED1,500
|N/A
|N/A
|Pasting words or stickers on the vehicle without permission
|AED500
|N/A
|N/A
|Using the vehicle’s horn or speakers in a disturbing way
|AED400
|4
|N/A
|Failure to follow the police officer’s instructions
|AED400
|4
|N/A
|Obstruction of the traffic flow
|AED500
|N/A
|N/A
|Blurring the number plates of the vehicle
|AED400
|N/A
|N/A
|Throwing trash from the vehicles onto the road
|AED1,000
|6
|N/A