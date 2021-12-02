UAE 50th National Day: Traffic violations that may get vehicles impounded in Dubai

The Dubai Police have released a list of traffic violations that could get the vehicles impounded on UAE National Day.

An advisory issued for motorists has stressed the need to adhere to the traffic safety standards in the Emirate.

RELATED STORY: LOOK: UAE releases official list of COVID-19 protocols for 50th National Day

The traffic police said that installing the national flag on vehicles was permissible in a manner that it does not threaten the safety of the driver or that of others.

The police said that offenses like driving in a way that endangers the lives or safety of the driver or others will be dealt with strictly.

Here’s the complete list of traffic fines and violations:

Violation Fine Black points Vehicle impoundment period Driving in a way that endangers the lives or safety of the driver or others AED2,000 23 60 days Stopping the vehicle in the middle of the road without cause AED1,000 6 N/A Driving the vehicle in a parade without permission or approval AED500 4 15 days Driving a noisy vehicle AED2,000 12 N/A Tinting the windows to greater degree without permission AED1,500 N/A N/A Pasting words or stickers on the vehicle without permission AED500 N/A N/A Using the vehicle’s horn or speakers in a disturbing way AED400 4 N/A Failure to follow the police officer’s instructions AED400 4 N/A Obstruction of the traffic flow AED500 N/A N/A Blurring the number plates of the vehicle AED400 N/A N/A Throwing trash from the vehicles onto the road AED1,000 6 N/A