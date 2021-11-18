Latest News

Malacañang denies Vince Dizon is moving to Isko Moreno’s camp 

Acting Presidential Spokesperson Karlo Nograles has denied news reports that COVID-19 task force deputy chief implementer and testing czar Vince Dizon is joining the team of presidential aspirant Manila Mayor Isko Moreno. 

“There is no truth to the reports circulating that Secretary Vivencio ‘Vince’ Dizon allegedly joined the campaign team of a presidential aspirant,” Nograles said in a statement. 

“Secretary Dizon remains a working member of the Cabinet of the Duterte administration as Presidential Adviser for COVID-19 response and is focused on the vaccination efforts of government, not with any political campaign,” he added. 

Moreno’s campaign strategist Lito Banayo previously said that Dizon will be joining Moreno’s team.

“He has been hosting the Manila Mayor’s meetings in Pampanga even before the filing of candidacies,” a source told ABS-CBN News.

“Dizon even connected Isko to an advertising agency that came up with the ‘Ako Si Isko’ campaign,” the source added. 

