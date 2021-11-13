Bong Go files candidacy for president

Senator Bong Go withdraws his candidacy for the 2022 vice presidential race and instead file his COC for president under the Pederalismo ng Dugong Dakilang Samahan.

The party has an alliance with ruling party PDP-Laban. Go will replace Senator Bato Dela Rosa who was the PDP-Laban standard bearer.

“Mahal kong mga supporters, isang malaking karangalan ang 1 month and 5 days na pagsama ninyo sa aking panaginip na maging Pangulo ng ating bansa,” Dela Rosa said in a statement.

“Ngayon po ay sabayan naman ninyo ako sa aking pagising sa katotohanan. Papunta po ako ngayon sa Comelec, Intramuros upang magwithdraw ng aking COC bilang pagsunod sa decision ng aming partido,” he added.

President Rodrgo Duterte joined Go in the COC filing and is expected to file his candidacy for vice president on Monday.