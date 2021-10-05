BCC Group CEO gifts wife AED 1.5 million Rolls Royce on birthday

Founder and CEO of the BCC Group, Amjad Sithara, has gifted his wife Rolls-Royce that costs AED 1.5 million.

His wife Marjana received red 2021 Rolls-Royce Wraith as a gift on 22nd birthday earlier this week.

The two-door version of the car has a potent 6.6 litre, turbo-charged V12 engine and it boasts 591bhp of prodigious power delivered through the eight-speed, satellite-aided automatic transmission.

On June 4 last year the couple got married amid the pandemic and now celebrated their first wedding anniversary with their daughter, who turned one-month-old on October 4.

Feeling overjoyed after receiving the gift, Marjana said she had no idea that her husband was planning to give her the car and it was a huge surprise as he took her to the showroom which was decorated with balloons and other party festoons.

“I was super excited. It is my dream car” she said.

On her last birthday, Sithara gifted her a Mercedes E-Class and the couple love cars. Marjana got her driver’s license recently. Sithara has several other cars in his garage including a Mercedes G-Wagon, an E Class, a Range Rover, Bentley, Lexus, Land Cruiser, Jeep and a Dodge.

The couple both hail from Kannur district in Kerala and after completing his high school, Sithara moved to Dubai in search of better opportunities.

Finishing his University education at the London American City College he received graduation in 2011. Sithara launched the BCC Group in 2010 -2011 while pursuing his studies.

He said that in 2014 his business witnessed great growth and they have now diversified into real estate, manpower and formally entered the construction and interior fit-out verticals this year. (AW)