WATCH: Pinoy in #UAE got emotional after receiving a ‘shiny’ surprise for his hard work

A Filipino worker in the UAE received one of the biggest surprises of his life—a brand new, shiny car from Dubai-based vlogger Alex Hirschi also known as Super Blondie to her social media fans.

In a three-minute clip on the vlogger’s Facebook page, the Filipino employee named Jeric was caught by surprise after seeing the vlogger and received a hint that something good was about to happen.

“Look I’ve got a surprise for you. You’ll gonna be part of our Youtube video today are you okay with that?” Supercar Blondie asked.



The video showed an interview of Jeric’s boss, named Abir, who admires his work ethics and determination. Abir said, “He came from [the] Philippines with empty pockets with the help of his brother-in-law and his sister. They helped him secure a job.”

“During the pandemic, when everyone experienced salary cuts, the smile never left his face,” Abir added. “Jeric has some health issues, but I’m not at liberty to discuss it today. If I had the availability and capabilities I’d help.”

Supercar Blondie told Jeric: “You’re not going to have a photoshoot… You always have a smile on your face, you are a deserving person on what just about to happen.”

“I want you to turn around. This is yours,” she revealed to Jeric, showing a brand new Hyundai Elantra car.

In a phone call with her mother, Jeric said: “Supercar Blondie gave me a car. Totoo nga,”

“This is for my mom, I’m crying this morning because I messaged my mom I know she’s lonely,” he told the vlogger.