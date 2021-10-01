Husband surprises OFW wife with fully finished home, ‘padala’ savings worth PHP300,000, 

Latest News

An overseas Filipina worker (OFW) from Kuwait was surprised by her husband, who saved P300,000 cash from the remittances she had been sending.

Unbeknownst to OFW Rodelyn Fortes, her husband Rogelio has been saving up a huge portion of her monthly ‘padala’.

Rogelio decided not to spend them, and at times, even pitched in himself when he had extra money from his income.

When Rodelyn returned to the Philippines, she was surprised by Rogelio with their savings—both in paper bills and coins. 

“Ang ginawa ko para makatulong ako sa asawa ko, nagpursige akong mag-ipon. Lahat ng ipinapadala ng misis ko imbes na bawasan ko dinadagdagan ko pa kasi nga nag- store ako,” Rogelio said in a GMA News report. 

Rodelyn was also surprised up seeing their house now fully finished. 

“Hindi ko lubos maisip na ganun ang maiipon nya kasi magkano lang naman ang sahod ko doon sa Kuwait,” Rodelyn said. 

