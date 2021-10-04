LOOK: Dubai bus stations get new Nol, ticket vending machines

You can now make payments using either a debit or credit card and through virtualized Nol cards at several ticket vending machines which have been set up at several bus stations in Dubai.

The machines can also return change if the banknotes received were higher than the chargeable amount.

The Nol card and ticket vending machines have been installed at several bus stations in Dubai apart from screens that update bus schedules in real time.

The new generation of Nol card and ticket vending machines have been installed for the first time at bus stations, said a top official at Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA).

Khalid Al Awadhi, Director of Transportation Systems, Public Transport Agency, RTA, said that the machines are configured to accept payment through debit and “credit cards and accept NFC (contactless) as well as payment through Virtualised Nol Cards,” and these devices are equipped with CCTV cameras for the security and safety of users and have a change-return feature valid only when the banknotes received is higher than the chargeable amount.

The official said that these devices have high accuracy and efficiency in performing various procedures required by public transport commuters.

The installation of 133 smart Real Time Passenger Information (RTPI) screens to display real-time updates of bus timings at 13 public bus stations and five bus stops has also been made by the RTA. (AW)