Woman faces murder charges for killing newborn baby in Muraqqabat

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES: A woman in Dubai has been charged with premeditated murder for killing a baby using a pillow.

The 28-year-old woman from Kyrgyzstan tried to dispose of the body, according to a witness.

According to the witness, he heard the woman in pain on May 27, 2020 in their flat in the Muraqqabat area. It was followed by cries from a baby.

Suspicious that she might have just given birth inside the flat, he waited for the woman to leave her room.

That only came three days later. He saw her leaving the building carrying a large refuse bag with a suitcase inside. As the bag ripped open, a foul smell came out of it.

Dubai Criminal Court was told that the accused used drugs throughout her pregnancy. The post-mortem examination showed that the infant was born with the drug amphetamine and methamphetamine in her system.