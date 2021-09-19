Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Wristbands no longer required for home quarantine of international travellers, close contacts of COVID-positve cases in Abu Dhabi

The Abu Dhabi Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee for the COVID-19 Pandemic has approved home quarantine without the use of wristbands for international travellers and those in contact with positive cases, effective Sunday, 19th September 2021. However, positive cases are still required to wear a wristband.

The decision follows implementation of enhanced precautionary measures.

RELATED STORY: Abu Dhabi removes COVID-19 negative test requirement to enter emirate effective September 19

The committee has approved continued strict adherence to home quarantine procedures and required testing schedules based on personal responsibility, as well as monitoring by healthcare systems to ensure compliance with precautionary measures. Violators will be reported to the Attorney-General.

The committee urges all citizens, residents, and visitors to continue adhering to precautionary measures to protect public health and safety, maintain successes, and advance the nation’s sustainable recovery.

