Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Philippines faces massive shortage of nurses to tackle COVID-19

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago

The Philippines is facing a massive shortage of nurses to tackle the COVID-19 infections with the availability now only at 75,000 against the requirement of over 109,000.

As per official figures, 75,000 nurses are working in public and private Philippine hospitals but roughly 109,000 more are needed. The country is also facing a record rise in infections and the nursing shortfall has left the existing staff to work long hours for little pay and on short-term contracts.

RELATED STORY: PH nurses denounce ‘grossly inadequate’ benefits despite work risks

Maristela Abenojar, president of Filipino Nurses United, said that the situation was “ironic” in one of the world’s biggest exporters of healthcare workers.

An entry-level nurse in a public hospital can earn 33,575 pesos ($670) per month and most were on short-term contracts earning 22,000 pesos without benefits like hazard pay.

READ ON: Demand for Pinoy nurses doubles during COVID pandemic

Those in the private sector were making as little as 8,000 pesos.

Nearly 40 percent of private hospital nurses have resigned since the start of the pandemic while 5,000 nurses have been cleared to go abroad this year after a COVID-19 ban was replaced with a cap to ensure enough nurses were available in the Philippines. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report11 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

LOOK: POLO-OWWA Abu Dhabi helps over 200 OFWs in Al Dhafra in second community outreach this September

8 hours ago

Filipino player Carlo Biado wins US open pool championship

9 hours ago

Senior citizens in PH prefer single dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 jabs

9 hours ago

Seven Filipino trafficking survivors repatriated from Syria

11 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button