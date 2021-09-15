KNOW THE LAW: Am I allowed to do part-time jobs while on a full-time employment visa?

Dear TFT,

I have a full-time job in an office in a Dubai free zone. My employer has provided me an employment-cum-resident visa. I want to take up some part-time job to earn extra money. Is it legal to do this in the UAE?

Answer:

The Freezones are usually not regulated by the UAE Labour Law. Every free zone authority has its own employment law.

Their employees are subject to the rules and regulations of that particular free zone authority. However, practically most free zones follow the UAE labor law.

As you mentioned that you are working in a free zone company and DFZ authority doesn’t provide part-time job permit to work other than the permitted company.

Therefore, you can’t work without a valid permit in any other company.

If you are found working in any office other than your company by authorities, you may be penalized. It may also lead to deportation with a lifetime ban.

The 2007 Federal Decree-Law No.2 penalizes a fine of AED 50,000 on a company that hires part-time employees without a permit.

The Ministry of Human Resources & Emiratisation (MOHRE) issues part-time permits under Ministerial Decree No. (31) Of 2018 Concerning the Introduction of Part-Time Employment Contracts to skilled employees (category 1, 2, or 3) for that company needs to be registered with MOHRE.