CEOs, managers, specialists added to UAE’s Golden Visa list

In a bid to attract talent to the UAE, the long-term golden residency visa of 5-10 years is being expanded to include managers, CEOs, as well as specialists in the fields of science, engineering, health, education, business management and technology.

Earlier, the Golden Visa included highly skilled people, investors, entrepreneurs, scientists, and meritorious students and graduates. The Golden Visa enables the expats to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor.

The visas are issued for five or 10 years and renewed automatically.

Also, the UAE government will also provide federal freelancers visas to self-employed workers based in the UAE and overseas in specialized fields of artificial intelligence, blockchain, and digital currencies.

A statement by the UAE Government Media Office said that the measures have been introduced to enhance the competitiveness of the UAE labour market and facilitate sector growth and ensure greater stability and security for residents. (AW)

