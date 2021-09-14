Philippines mulls start of general public vaccination next month

President Rodrigo Duterte said in a taped address Tuesday that the general public may soon get their COVID-19 vaccines in October.

The current vaccination program is focused on health workers, the elderly, people with health risks, essential workers, and indigents.

“I’d like the people to know we are studying the possibility of vaccinating the general adult population as early as October if there is a stable vaccine supply,” Duterte said.

However, he clarified that this would depend much on the vaccine supply.

“Dapat unahin na natin ang walang-wala at mga mahirap,” Duterte said.

Vaccine czar Carlito Galvez hopes to receive 60 million doses of COVID-19 vaccines in the next two months.

The country has so far received 59.7 million vaccine doses, of which around 38.7 million have been administered. At least 16.7 million people are now fully vaccinated against COVID-19.