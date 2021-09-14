OFW traumatized after employer forced her to pack illegal drugs

Five overseas Filipino workers accused their employer in Saudi Arabia of maltreatment.

In a report on TV5, the five OFWs crossed paths in 2019 when they were all hired by a retired Saudi general.

Most of them experienced different forms of physical abuse from the employer. One of them had even been ordered by her employer to pack narcotics in sachets.

Analyn Villena, who was hired to take care of her employer’s son, said: “Hindi ko po sukat akalain na ang gagawin ko pala roon ay magbabalot ng droga niya at kapag hindi ako sumunod sinasabunutan po ako at susunugin ng sigarilyo,” Analyn said.

Another OFW named Analiza, who was hired as dishwasher, suffered severe trauma after their employer broke her fingers after she was caught using her cellphone.

The employer confiscated all their cellphones, but they were able to retrieve one. They used it to document their harrowing experiences with the employer and contact the Philippine Embassy in Saudi Arabia, which facilitated their journey back home.

The Blas Ople Center helped the maltreated OFWs and they found out that the retired Saudi general was included in the list of blacklisted employers.

“Gusto namin malaman bakit paulit-ulit na nakakakakuha [ng Filipino employee] ang heneral ito. Bakit pinapayagan kahit nag iba lang ng pangalan at nag iiba ng address,” Susan Ople said.

The five OFWs are currently finishing their quarantine before going home to their respective families.

