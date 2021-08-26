6 OFWs still in detention after faking RT-PCR tests

Six outbound overseas Filipino workers (OFWs) are still in detention in Baguio City after attempting to enter the city with fake reverse transcription-polymerase chain reaction (RT-PCR) test results.

The OFWs were on their way to Baguio on August 7 for an assessment at the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA) which would issue them a National Certification required before their departure for foreign employment, reported PNA.

However, upon validation, the OFWs were found to be carrying fake RT-PCR results and have been in detention since.

It is not clear where the OFWs got their PCR test result certificates.

“They came here because they need the assessment which they cannot get in Metro Manila that was then under strict community quarantine,” Col. Glenn Lonogan, Baguio City Police Office (BCPO) director said.

Lonogan said they were told that the six OFWs will be bailed out by the manpower agency as their foreign employment visas are already expiring and they already have schedules to fly for foreign employment.

The OFWs will remain in detention while waiting to be bailed out by the manpower agency at P34,000 each.