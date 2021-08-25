LOOK: Jinkee Pacquiao’s fight night outfit costs around Php2.1 million!

The all-pink outfit worn by Jinkee Pacquiao during the boxing match of her husband, Manny Pacquiao, apparently costs around P2.1 million.

Jinkee donned an all-pink outfit as she showed her support towards her husband during his fight against Cuban boxer Yordenis Ugas in the United States.

According to research conducted by GMA Entertainment, Jinkee’s full outfit cost more than Php2.1 million.

• Plunge bow mini dress from Zimmermann – P34,774

• Mini Lady Dior pink alligator bag – from P406,726 to P476,026

• Bypass Ball 18k yellow gold bracelet – P95,099

• City HardWear 18k yellow gold and diamond bracelet – P876,242

• Tiffany Box Necklace with Pink Tourmaline – P275,401

• Serpent Boheme Stud earrings – P227,945

• Gold ring – P71,516

• Begum Glass slingback pumps – P68,360

On Instagram, Jinkee shared a photo of herself in the all-pink outfit as she thanked Filipinos around the world for their support for her husband.

“Maraming Salamat sa lahat Pilipino sa buong mundo, sa dasal at suporta ninyo! We love you all!” Jinkee said.

RELATED STORY: ‘Forever champion’: Jinkee Pacquiao tells Manny after loss with Ugas