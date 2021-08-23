PH detects 466 new Delta COVID-19 cases, 14 from returning Overseas Filipinos

The Philippine government has detected 466 new cases of the highly contagious Delta COVID-19 variant. Most of these cases are in Metro Manila and in the Calabarzon region.

The total number of Delta COVID-19 cases now stands at 1,273.

Based on the advisory of the Department of Health, one case is still active, eight patients died from the virus while 457 are tagged as recovered.

14 of the cases came from returning overseas Filipinos.

Here’s the breakdown of the Delta COVID-19 cases detected:

– 201 in Metro Manila

– 69 in Central Luzon

– 52 in Western Visayas

– 49 in Calabarzon

– 19 in Central Visayas

– 14 in Mimaropa

– 11 in Davao Region

– 7 in Cagayan Valley

– 7 in Soccskargen

– 6 in Northern Mindanao

– 4 in Bicol Region

– 3 in Ilocos Region

“Currently, we have seen and observed, especially in NCR and Region 4A, na talagang mukhang community transmission na ito. Nakita natin na wala nang link ang mga kaso sa bawat isa. We are seeing clustering of cases in these two big regions,” DOH spokesperson Maria Rosario Vergeire said.

“Definitely I can tell all of you, Region 4A and NCR, nandiyan na po it is there we can observe that already although we need further evidence but there is community transmission already in these areas,” she added.

The Philippine Genome Center said over the weekend that there are signs of community transmission of the Delta variant but the DOH said that the country has no capacity to declare immediately.

“The assumption is there. Lahat ng action natin ay because this is a classification. Actually, this is a technical thing,” she said. (TDT)