CAUTION: Damaged strips produce false blood sugar results in UAE

The UAE’s Ministry of Health and Prevention has warned that Accu-Chek Performa strips which are used to check blood sugar may show false results after the manufacturer reported that the “error could occur in very rare cases.”

The users have been asked to report any side effects and the Ministry has recommended the manufacturer not to use them “if the box is open or if the cover is not tightly closed.”

It also directed not to use the “product if any damage prevents closing the cover tightly or if the cover itself is damaged” and stressed on communicating with the manufacturer for a replacement. (AW)