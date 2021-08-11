Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Locsin to ask HK chief executive on vax cards issued by PH

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago

Foreign affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. will ask Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam about Hong Kong’s move to not honor vaccination cards issued by the Philippine government to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“I’ll ask Carrie Lam formally why not. I have always been supportive of her superb management of Hong Kong,” Locsin said in a tweet.

RELATED STORY: Locsin says PH vaccination cards of OFWs not accepted in Hong Kong 

Locsin earlier said that Hong Kong authorities do not honor the Philippines’ vaccination cards since they do not come from one source.

Currently, it is the local government units (LGUs) and the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) that are issuing vaccination cards to inoculated Filipinos.

The Hong Kong government has started accepting overseas Filipinos again after lifting its travel ban on Filipino migrant workers. (NM)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report6 hours ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

1-year old Filipino kid in Dubai dies due to COVID-19

6 hours ago
Dubai Airport COVID-19 Photo from Federal Customs Authority (FCA)

Dubai Airports anticipates arrival of one million travelers in 11 days

7 hours ago

Abu Dhabi to limit entry in public places to vaccinated individuals starting August 20

7 hours ago

Facebook shuts COVID-19 vaccine disinformation operation

7 hours ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button