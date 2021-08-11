Locsin to ask HK chief executive on vax cards issued by PH

Foreign affairs Secretary Teodoro Locsin Jr. will ask Hong Kong Chief Executive Carrie Lam about Hong Kong’s move to not honor vaccination cards issued by the Philippine government to overseas Filipino workers (OFWs).

“I’ll ask Carrie Lam formally why not. I have always been supportive of her superb management of Hong Kong,” Locsin said in a tweet.

Locsin earlier said that Hong Kong authorities do not honor the Philippines’ vaccination cards since they do not come from one source.

Currently, it is the local government units (LGUs) and the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ) that are issuing vaccination cards to inoculated Filipinos.

The Hong Kong government has started accepting overseas Filipinos again after lifting its travel ban on Filipino migrant workers. (NM)