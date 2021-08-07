50 Filipinos nabbed in Spain for travelling on fake visas

Police have nabbed 50 Filipinos in Spain for using fake visas to travel into the country.

According to reports a travel agency in Manila gave 50 people fraudulent visas for which they paid 1,300 Euros (PhP75,000) each. The agency earned nearly 100,000 euros by committing the fraud.

The agency also managed their flights to different European destinations.

Ben Castillo, interpreter and mediator for the 50 Filipinos before the Spanish Ministry of Justice, said they are facing 2 cases of “falsification of public documents and irregular stay in Spain.”

Castillo said while 50 were caught with fake visas those nabbed for being without papers may have been nearly 150.

The Philippine Consulate General in Barcelona was in touch with the 50 Filipinos.

Consul General Theresa Lazaro said she was in touch with the Police Department head but didn’t disclose any more information as the case was still under investigation.

She advised visa applicants to visit embassy websites to check information needed in securing visas to the country where they intend to travel.

A number of Filipino residents in Ibiza said police carried out house-to-house searches and some surrendered voluntarily. Nearly 2,500 Filipinos live on the island of Ibiza. (AW)