Bongbong Marcos to seek national post in 2022 polls

Former senator Bongbong Marcos said Friday he will “certainly” run for a national post in the 2022 elections.

Marcos did not specify which position he will gun for but said he is keeping his options open.

“I’m certainly going to run for a national position but I always say, uulitin ko na ang payo talaga sa atin, lalong lalo na sa pulitika is to keep my options open,” Marcos said during a forum of the National Press Club.

“This a very strange and unusual political situation that we find ourselves in because it’s an election in the middle of the pandemic… Hindi pa natin nakikita kung sino ba talaga ang tatakbo, ano ang tatakbuhan nila, ano ang dala nilang partido,” he added.

Marcos ran in the 2016 vice-presidential elections but lost to eventual Vice President Leni Robredo.

He filed an electoral protest against Robredo before the Supreme Court which sits as the Presidential Electoral Tribunal (PET). However, the Supreme Court dismissed the case in February this year. (TDT)