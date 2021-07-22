Latest News

Siargao named among Time Magazine’s world’s greatest places in 2021 

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report1 hour ago

TIME Magazine has recognized the Philippine island of Siargao as among this year’s world’s greatest places.

The capital of Surigao Norte is well known as the Philippines’ surfing capital.

“While destinations such as Boracay, Cebu, and Palawan nailed the mass market, the teardrop-­shaped island off the coast of Mindanao until recently had been best known to a dedicated band of surfers lured by consistent waves,” writer Duncan Forgan wrote.

“But the secret is out, and new spots are popping up on the island,” he added.

Time Magazine also noted the island’s improvement in connectivity which would encourage fully vaccinated tourists to travel.

“Just before COVID-19 shutdowns, Siargao got additional cell towers to improve data connectivity, which will be a boon to tourism when it reopens to vaccinated international travelers,” he added.

Time Magazine has solicited nominations from its global network of correspondents and contributors to come up with the list of world’s greatest places.

Antarctica, Bangkok in Thailand, Christchurch in New Zealand, Gyeongju in South Korea, Hokkaido in Japan, Maldives, Napa Valley in California, Nuuk in Greenland, Singapore, and Sicily in Italy are also included in the list. 

