UK sees demand of 3,000 Filipino nurses in 2021

Filipino nurses are in great demand during the pandemic in the UK, where 2,000-3,000 more are being recruited by this year-end in addition to the existing 2,000 already working in healthcare facilities here, according to the Philippine Overseas Labor Office (Polo) in London.

The UK has either Indian or Filipinos in the healthcare sector and the demand is really high, Labor Attaché to London Amuerfina Reyes told media virtually on July 9.

RELATED STORY: Queen Elizabeth praises NHS Filipino nurses

While the Philippines sent 1,930 healthcare workers to the UK from January 2021 to June 2021, the Inter-Agency Task Force on Emerging Infectious Diseases has capped the annual global deployment of healthcare workers at 6,500.

However, deployment to the UK is exempted from this cap following requests in this regard by the UK Government, which had reported increasing COVID-19 cases due to the highly transmissible Delta variant. (AW)