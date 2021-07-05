Queen Elizabeth praises NHS Filipino nurses

Filipino nurses came in for praise from Queen Elizabeth II, who described the UK as fortunate to have them in the National Health Service.

The British Queen’s message — on the 75th anniversary of diplomatic relations between the Philippines and the United Kingdom this year — was sent to Philippine president Rodrigo Duterte.

Queen Elizabeth highlighted the friendship between the two countries and stated that it remains as important today as 75 years ago.

The Queen also said that the UK was fortunate to have many nurses from the Philippines in the National Health Service.

She noted that Filipino nurses in the UK provide exceptional care and comfort to patients amidst the threat of the pandemic.

The Queen also expressed her sincerest gratitude for their work and hoped for better times in the future. (AW)