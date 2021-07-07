Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Duterte calls out Trillanes, Pacquiao anew: ‘They want to hold power’

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago

Philippines President Rodrigo Duterte lashed out at former Senator Antonio Trillanes IV and Senator Manny Pacquiao, by describing them as opportunists who want to ‘hold power’.

“Both want to hold power in the government because they must have seen an opportunity for themselves,” Duterte said in his weekly Cabinet briefing in Malacanang.

RELATED STORY: WATCH: Trillanes says Duterte, Go may face plunder charges

Meanwhile, Trillanes – who is a constant critic of Duterte – has recently accused the president and his closest ally, Senator Bong Go of plundering Php6.6 billion in government contracts through the construction firm owned by the senator’s father. However, Senator Go shrugged off the allegations as “rehashed and old.”

Pacquiao – who is head of Duterte’s PDP-Laban party – is also on the offensive against the President and alleged corruption taking place in several agencies under the current administration.

Duterte, however, had ignored the allegations and instead told the boxing champion to do his duty in the Senate alongside not being absent.

READ ON: Malacañang on Pacquiao’s allegations: ‘Walang kwenta!’

While reports state that Pacquiao is planning to run for President in the 2022 elections, Trillanes has been named by the group 1Sambayan as one of its choices for either president or vice president in next year’s polls.

Duterte’s party has urged him to run for vice-president — after completing his full term as President — by being a possible running mate to his daughter, Davao Mayor Sara Duterte, who is being asked to contest the presidency. (AW)

Photo of Staff Report Staff Report14 seconds ago
Photo of Staff Report

Staff Report

The Filipino Times is the chronicler of stories for, of and by Filipinos all over the world, reaching more than 236 countries in readership. Any interesting story to share? Email us at [email protected]

Related Articles

Haitian president assassinated at his home

6 mins ago

Alden Richards reveals he’s a ‘long time fan’ of Bea Alonzo, John Lloyd Cruz

18 mins ago

Sulu plane crash survivor recounts ordeal, recalls jumping from plane to live

23 mins ago

Taal volcano records five phreatomagmatic eruptions

37 mins ago
© 2021, The Filipino Times.  |  All Rights Reserved
Back to top button