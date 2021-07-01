WATCH: Stranded OFW sa UAE, gumastos ng mahigit P75,000 para sa visa dahil sa travel ban

WATCH: Nang dahil sa travel ban ng Pilipinas sa UAE, umaaray na ang mga OFW dahil sa visa penalty. Ang isa sa kanila gumastos ng AED5,200 o mahigit PHP75,000 para sa visa ng pamilya.
Mark Nituma
