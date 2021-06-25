Latest News

Red Cross helps send home remains of Dubai-based OFW who died due to cardiac arrest

Staff Report

The remains of a 42-year-old overseas Filipino worker (OFW) who died in Dubai early this month has been repatriated last June 24.

Marilyn Narsagaray De Vera, who worked as household help in the emirate, died due to cardiac arrest on June 9.

Her remains, however, could not be repatriated immediately after her death as the pandemic rendered her employment status complicated.

The Philippine Red Cross (PRC) coordinated with the Department of Foreign Affairs to have her body sent home.

PRC Chairman and Chief Executive Officer Senator Richard Gordon said in a statement on Friday: “It’s bad enough that they lost a family member, the least we can do is reunite her with loved ones the soonest time possible.”

Marilyn’s family is very thankful for the assistance as they were near hopeless of bringing the remains home due to financial difficulties.

“Kami po ay lubos na nagpapasalamat sa Red Cross at kay Senator Gordon. Kung hindi po sa inyong tulong, hindi po namin alam kung paano namin maiuuwi ang pinsan namin. Nawawalan na po kami ng pag-asa. Ngayon po, mapaglalamayan namin siya nang maayos bago ihatid sa huli niyang hantungan ( We are very thankful to Red Cross and Senator Gordon. If not for your help, we won’t know how to bring home our cousin. We had lost hope. Now, we can have a wake before we lay her to rest),” Emily Bermudez Gundran, first cousin of Marilyn.

Aside from repatriation assistance, the family will be provided with psychosocial support.

As of press time, Marilyn’s remains are already home in Baguio City.

