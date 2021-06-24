Duterte expresses sadness over Aquino’s death

President Rodrigo Duterte has expressed his sadness upon learning the death of former President Benigno Aquino III.

“It is with profound sadness that I learned of the passing of the former president Benigno S Aquino III this morning,” Duterte said in a speech in Malacañang.

The chief executive thanked Aquino for the service in his country.

“We thank the former president for his service to our country. I hope that my fellow Filipinos will be inspired by his legacy,” Duterte said.

“I offer my heartfelt condolences to the Aquino family. Be assured of government assistance in this period of mourning. And above all, please accept the prayers and the love of a grateful nation.”

Aquino has died peacefully in his sleep according to his sister Pinky Aquino Abellada.

Pinky read the Aquino family’s official statement on the passing of their brother at 6:30 AM.

She said that the former president died from renal disease secondary to diabetes.

“Sa lahat ng mga totoong kaibigan niya…salamat po,” she added.

Pinky said that his brother has been in and out of the hospital in recent years.

The Aquino family thanked all those who supported their brother throughout his life.

They also thanked their constituents in Tarlac for believing in him. The family also thanked the over 14 million Filipino who voted for him in the 2010 polls.

“Mission accomplished Noy, be happy now with mom and dad. We love you and we are privileged and blessed enough to have you as our brother,” Pinky said.