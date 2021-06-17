Repatriation of Filipino seafarers stranded in China for 17 months suffers legal delay  

Repatriation of 13 Filipino seafarers stranded for the past 17 months on Greek bulk carrier ‘MV Angelic’ in China is likely to be delayed due to legal complications.

The Greek vessel had been detained by the Guangzhou Maritime Court due to a financial dispute between the cargo receiver, Guangzhou South China Coal Trade Center Co, and the ship’s owners Angeliki Dynamic Investment Corp.

Magsaysay Maritime Corporation, which has employed the seafarers, said the crew’s participation in the court proceedings was likely to be required by the Chinese court before they could be sent home.

However, one crew member Leonardo Lansang said they had been abandoned by the ship-owner after their passports were confiscated following detention by the Chinese.

Magsaysay Maritime Corporation stated that attending court hearings would be a problem for the crew – due to accountability in complying with minimum safe manning requirements on the ship. It added that leaving the ship without sufficient crew leading to disastrous consequences to those on and around it.

The Corporation, however, confirmed that lawyers were hired by the company to represent the crew in the legal proceedings and also help navigate other issues arising in the process of bringing the crew safely back home.