5 out of 10 Filipinos see COVID-19 crisis ‘worsening’, survey suggests

Majority of Filipinos believe that the COVID-19 crisis will only get worse in the coming times, according to the latest survey by Social Weather Stations (SWS) survey covering 1,200 adult respondents between April 28 and May 2, 2021.

Around 49 percent of the respondents stated “the worst is yet to come.”

Describing these figures as the highest since 57 percent in July 2020, SWS noted that those saying “the worst is behind us” fell from 69 percent in November 2020 to 50 percent in May 2021 while the others stating “the worst is yet to come” are highest in number in Balance Luzon (54 percent), followed by Metro Manila (50 percent), Visayas (49 percent), and Mindanao (38 percent).

SWS said that, compared to November 2020, figures of those saying “the worst is yet to come” rose by 28 points in Metro Manila (from 22 percent), by 23 points in Balance Luzon (from 31 percent), by 17 points in Visayas (from 32 percent), and by three points in Mindanao (from 35 percent).

However, those saying “the worst is behind us” are now the highest in Mindanao (62 percent), followed by Visayas (51 percent), Metro Manila (49 percent), and Balance Luzon (45 percent).

Meanwhile, compared to November 2020, figures of the ones saying “the worst is behind us” decreased by 29 points in Metro Manila (from 78 percent), by 24 points in Balance Luzon (from 69 percent), by 16 points in Visayas (from 67 percent), and by three points in Mindanao (from 65 percent).

SWS noted in the same survey period that 89 percent of Filipino adults expressed worry (70 % a great deal worried, 19 % somewhat worried) and 11 % a little/not worried (5 percent a little worried, 6 percent not worried) about any member of their immediate family being infected by COVID-19.

SWS said the latest percentage of those worried about catching COVID-19 is two points below the record-high 91 percent in November 2020, though still higher than the 85 percent in September 2020 and July 2020.

COVID-19 CASES AS OF JUNE 4:

The Philippines’ COVID-19 caseload climbed to 1,255,337 on Friday with reported 7,450 new infections.

The number did not include five laboratories that failed to submit data on time.

This marks the second straight day that the country recorded more than 7,000 cases.

Meanwhile, active cases rose to 60,794, the highest recorded since May 10.