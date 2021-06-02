LOOK: Dubai vaccinates 12-15-year-old kids with Pfizer shots

Dubai has begun its massive COVID-19 vaccine campaign for teens aged 12-15 years old using the Pfizer jabs.

The move is in line with the Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) announcement of opening up booking slots for 12 to 15-year-olds for the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine through the Ministry’s website or and mobile app.

This intends to provide protection against COVID-19 to the age group, who would likely go back to normal classes, according to MoHAP.

The vaccination sites are open at Latifa Hospital, Al Jalila Hospital and Hatta Hospital. It is also available in Al Barsha, Al Mizhar and Zabeel Primary Healthcare Centres.

Bookings are available on the DHA App.