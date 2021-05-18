Roque predicts admin bets will win in 2022 due to well-managed COVID-19 pandemic response

Presidential spokesperson Harry Roque said that the administration bets will do well in the upcoming 2022 polls due to the government’s success in handling the COVID-19 pandemic.

In his media briefing, Roque praised the government’s pandemic response.

“Hindi ko naman sinasabi pong mananalo ang mga kandidato ng administrasyon dahil sa pandemya kundi mananalo po sila dahil sa kasagutan natin sa pandemya,” Roque said.

“Kasama na po diyan iyong pagmamanage ng mga kaso ng COVID-19 at ‘yung magiging successful na vaccine rollout. Sana po malinaw ‘yan,” he added.

It’s not clear yet if Roque will ask Duterte’s blessings again to run for Senator in the 2022 elections.

Senator Sonny Angara for his part said that there should be improvement first in the COVID-19 response before getting favorable electoral results.

“If the opposite happens, then we could get an opposite result,” Angara said.

The country now has 1,154,388 total recorded COVID-19 infections. The government is also lagging behind its target of vaccinating Filipinos with a daily target of 200,000 a day.

So far, it only has seven million doses of COVID-19 vaccines, and has only fully vaccinated 0.6 percent of the entire population. (TDT)