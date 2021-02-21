Mask-wearing still required for vaccinated individuals in UAE – SEHA

Abu Dhabi Health Services Company (SEHA), the UAE’s largest healthcare network, has emphasised that adherence to precautionary measures remains crucial – even for people who have received a COVID-19 vaccine.

Vaccination coupled with precautionary measures including wearing a face mask, regularly sanitising hands, and practicing physical distancing, is the fastest and safest way to triumph over COVID-19.

RELATED STORY: CDC: Wearing double, fit masks reduce COVID-19 risks

Dr. Anwar Sallam, Group Chief Medical Officer, SEHA said, “Following precautionary measures such as, wearing a protective face mask, regularly sanitising hands, practicing physical distancing is as important today as it was at the very start of this pandemic. There is still a risk that vaccinated members of the community contract the virus without presenting symptoms and pass it on to vulnerable groups such as the elderly, pregnant women and those with chronic illnesses, within their circle of family or friends. The health and wellbeing of the community is core to our approach at SEHA, and we are very much aligned with our wise leadership’s measures and guidance for safety precautions, that have proven to keep the UAE’s COVID-19 infection and death rate much lower than global rates.”

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO) Situation Report on COVID-19, the UAE’s COVID-19 mortality rate is 0.3 percent, significantly lower than the global average of 3 percent. Over 29 million tests have been performed in the UAE. These accomplishments are a testament to how successful the UAE’s response to the pandemic has been and the role of the community in uniting against the spread of the virus.

READ ON: WATCH: WHO urges vaccinated individuals to continue wearing masks, practice preventive measures

Since the onset of the pandemic in the UAE in March 2020, the UAE government has introduced various initiatives to curb the spread of COVID-19. SEHA’s efforts on the frontline include establishing over 20 drive-through screening facilities, launching a WhatsApp Chatbot, building three field hospitals in record times, contributing to the development of the Al Hosn App for contact tracing, leading community awareness campaigns for safety measures, and playing a prominent role in the National Sterilisation Campaign.

“Without the community’s role in all our efforts, we could not have achieved these remarkable results. To continue progressing, we call on the community to follow all precautionary measures, so we do not delay our ultimate goal – defeating the pandemic.” added Dr. Sallam.