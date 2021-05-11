BREAKING: PH confirms 2 recovered OFW patients with ‘double mutant’ variant from UAE, Oman

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday confirmed two cases of the B.1.617 variant, otherwise known as the ‘double mutant’ variant that originated in India.

The DOH added that the two cases were overseas Filipino workers(OFW) who came from the United Arab Emirates and Oman. Both patients are considered recovered.

The UAE traveler was a sea-based OFW and arrived in the Philippines last April 19.

The man was isolated in a quarantine facility in Clark and was currently asymptomatic.

Another seafarer from Oman, who tested positive for the Indian variant, arrived in the Philippines last April 10. He recovered from the virus last May 10.

The Indian variant is associated with increased transmissibility and reduced antibody neutralization.

The DOH reiterates that strict health protocols are in place. Returning Filipinos are subjected to a 14-day mandatory quarantine. They will be tested on the 7th or 8th day for the virus.

A travel ban in India and nearby countries are also in effect until May 14.