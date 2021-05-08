Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Two Filipino seafarers in critical condition due to COVID-19 from India evacuated to PH

Photo from Facebook: Maritime Industry Authority

Two Filipino seafarers who are suffering from critical COVID-19 conditions have arrived in the Philippines from India.

Marina said that the two Filipino crew members of MV Athens Bridge were safely evacuated and brought to a “dedicated medical facility” upon the recommendation of doctors from the Bureau of Quarantine (BOQ).

Ten other members of the said ship also tested positive for COVID-19 and are currently under quarantine in the ship. They received medical supplies from the Philippine Coast Guard.

Marina said that the ship departed from India on April 22 and arrived in Haiphong, Vietnam, on May 1, where the 12 COVID-19 positive cases were detected.

The captain of the ship requested medical evacuation on May 6 because its members needed urgent care.

The national government assured that the patients will be monitored and health protocols will be strictly observed. (TDT0

