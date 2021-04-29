Latest News

India logs record-high 379,257 new COVID-19 infections

India on Thursday reached another record high in daily COVID-19 cases after it logged 379,257 new infections in the last 24 hours.

The Health Ministry said the country’s overall cases have reached 18.3 million, while the death toll stood at 204,832, after 3,645 new fatalities were reported.

India has been recording more than 300,000 new infections since April 22.

The second wave of infections is severely straining the country’s health system and leading to a shortage of hospital beds, oxygen, and medicines needed by COVID-19 patients.

Many people have died due to the non-availability of oxygen as hospitals are turning away patients due to lack of available beds.

India has so far provided nearly 160 million vaccine doses in the country.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday ordered the procurement of 100,000 portable oxygen concentrators from the Prime Minister’s CARES Fund.

Meanwhile, more countries are lending a hand to India, the largest vaccine producer in the world, to fight the vicious second wave of infections.

