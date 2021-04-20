Dubai Police rescue baby left alone by distressed mother in Al Muraqabbat

A one-year-old baby boy left alone by his distressed mother in an apartment in the Al Muraqqabat area in Dubai was rescued by Dubai Police.

Brigadier Ali Ghanem, Director of Al Muraqabbat Police Station, said the neighbors heard the cries of the baby and they reported the incident to the police. “A team of officers from the Muraqqabat Police Station was dispatched to the apartment,” she said.

Police officers had to break the door open. “The infant was in a bad condition,” the official added. The baby was immediately brought to the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children.

The baby’s mother was found after two days. She was said to have been found wandering about the streets.

The woman said that she remains in a state of shock since her husband could not return to the UAE due to COVID-19 restrictions.

“The husband left the country for business before airport closures and then couldn’t return due to flight restrictions,” Brig Ali Ghanem said.

The woman was later brought to the Dubai Foundation for Women and Children to receive care and treatment. She also told the authorities that she was worried about her husband.

The police were able to trace the man’s whereabouts and they were able to fly him back to the country.

“Everyone at the police station was happy to see the family back together after three months of efforts to reunite them,” Brig Ghanem added.