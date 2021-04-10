MMDA: Metro Manila can administer 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vax daily

Metro Manila is capable of administering 120,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines daily once a sufficient supply of jabs is available, the Metropolitan Manila Development Authority (MMDA) said Thursday.

“In NCR alone, we can do at least 120,000 vaccinations per day,” MMDA general manager Jojo Garcia said in a virtual conference hosted by the Department of Health.

Garcia said he is confident that 70% of the capital region will receive the first dose of COVID-19 jabs within four to six months.

He explained that currently the local government units (LGU) are following the priority list, meaning the mass vaccination cannot be done yet.

Due to limited number of vaccines available in the country, only those on the top three of priority groups namely the health workers, senior citizens and persons with comorbidities are qualified to receive the vaccine.

As of April 6, the Philippines has administered 922,000 doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

Bulk of the vacciens procured by the national government is due to arrive by late April or May. (RA)