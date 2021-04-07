Manny Villar wealthiest among 17 Filipinos in Forbes 2021 World’s Billionaires List

Former senator and business tycoon Manny Villar leads the list of seventeen Filipinos who were part of the Forbes’ 2021 Billionaire’s List.

According to Forbes, there are 2,755 billionaires in the world.

“Unprecedented by any measure, especially in a year in which large economies around the world were hampered by the coronavirus pandemic. Altogether they are worth US$13.1 trillion, up from $8 trillion on the 2020 list,” Forbes said.

Villar ranked 352nd and the country’s richest for the third year in a row. He was 286th last year.

The magazine said that Villar has a net worth of $7.2 billion which grew from $5.6 billion last year amid the coronavirus pandemic.

The former senator is the chairman of Vista Mall. Vista Land and Landscapes, Golden Bria and AllHome Corp.

Villa’s wife, Cynthia is a senator, his daughter, Camille, is. a deputy speaker at the House of Representatives and his son, Mark, is the current Public Works and Highways chief.

Joining Villar on the list of richest Filipinos were:

Enrique Razon Jr. ($5 billion)

Lucio Tan ($3.3 billion)

Hans Sy ($3 billion)

Herbert Sy ($3 billion)

Andrew Tan ($3 billion)

Harley Sy ($2.7 billion)

Henry Sy Jr. ($2.7 billion)

Teresita Sy-Coson ($2.7 billion)

Elizabeth Sy ($2.4 billion)

Tony Tan Caktion and Family ($2.4 billion)

Ramon Ang ($2.2 billion)

Inigo Zobel ($1.4 billion)

Lance Gokongweo ($1.2 billion)

Roberto Ongpin ($1.2 billion)

Ricardo Po Sr. ($1.1 billion)

Edgar Sia II ($1.1 billion)

Amazon’s Jeff Bezos is still the world’s richest for the fourth consecutive year. His net worth is estimated at around $177 billion. (TDT)