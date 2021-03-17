Latest NewsNewsTFT News

PH breaches 635,000-mark in COVID-19 cases as it confirms 4,387 newly infected patients

Jamille Domingo-Marasigan

The Department of Health has announced that the Philippines has already surpassed the 635,000-mark in the number of coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases as it records 4,387 new cases. The total number now stands at 635,698.

The country still has one of the highest number of confirmed COVID-19 cases in Southeast Asia.

DOH has also confirmed that the recoveries in the country now stands at 563,099, after 374 patients have been declared recovered from the virus.

In addition, the department announced a record of 18 new fatalities, bringing the total number to 12,866.

President Rodrigo Duterte announced that Metro Manila will still be under the General Community Quarantine (GCQ) for the whole month of February.

The National Capital Region has been under GCQ since June 2020, excluding its return to a stricter modified enhanced community quarantine or MECQ during the first half of August.

Also under GCQ are Davao City, Batangas and Cordillera Administrative Region, which includes Abra, Apayao, Benguet, Baguio City, Ifugao, Kalinga, and Mountain Province for Luzon; Tacloban City for the Visayas; Davao del Norte, Lanao del Sur and Iligan City for Mindanao.

Photo of Jamille Domingo-Marasigan

Jamille Domingo-Marasigan

Jamille Domingo-Marasigan gathers stories on a wide array of topics, particularly on the Philippines, UAE, Saudi, and Bahrain—which are published on The Filipino Times Newspaper, The Filipino Times Website, and The Filipino Times Newsletter. She also presents the news on cam in the pre-recorded daily broadcast of The Filipino Times Newsbreak—a run-through of the most important events of the day, reaching 5,000 to 20,000 views—to deliver stories to audiences inclined to audio-visual content online. For recommendations and story pitches, you can reach her at [email protected]

