Six vloggers arrested for FB live videos inside Taal crater lake

2 hours ago

Six people, including three minors, were arrested after doing Facebook live videos inside Taal volcano’s crater lake on Tuesday.

“Nagla-live sila doon mismo sa crater ng volcano which is napakadelikado, lalong-lalo na nagtaas sa level 2 ang alert level ng volcano,” Police Officer 1 Junior Layosa of the Philippine Coast Guard sub-station in Talisay, Batangas said in a report on GMA News.

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology on Tuesday raised the status of Taal Volcano from Alert Level 1 to Alert Level 2, citing that the volcano showed increased unrest in the last few days.

RELATED STORY: VOLCANO ALERT: Phivolcs raises Alert Level 2 over Taal Volcano

In its latest advisory, Phivolcs said that since February 13 the volcano has been exhibiting unrest on the following parameters: volcanic earthquakes, changes in the main crater lake, ground deformation, and “microgravity changes.”

Alert Level 2 also indicates that magmatic activities inside the volcano may or may not lead to an eruption.

Evacuation is not yet recommended but the Taal volcano island is still off-limits.

READ ON: PHIVOLCS raises Alert Level 1 in Pinatubo

“Local government units are advised to continuously assess previously evacuated barangays around Taal Lake for damages and road accessibilities and to strengthen preparedness, contingency, and communication measures in case of renewed unrest,” Phivolcs said.

The vloggers, who are residents of Balete town, could be liable for violation of Protected Areas Management Board Resolution 65, which metes imprisonment of not more than one year and penalty of not more than P1 million according to Police Captain Llewelyn Reyes of the Talisay police. (TDT)

