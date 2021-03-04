PHIVOLCS raises Alert Level 1 in Pinatubo

The Philippine Institute of Volcanology and Seismology (Phivolcs) is closely monitoring the situation in Mt.Pinatubo, which was placed under Alert Level 1 on Thursday.

In its 7AM bulletin, Alert Level 1 means there is low-level unrest in Pinatubo. Seismologists, however, said that there’s no imminent eruption seen as of the moment.

Phivolcs said there is an observed increase in seismic activity in the volcano. It advised that entry into the Pinatubo crater area “must be conducted with extreme caution and should be avoided if possible.”

Authorities also said that communities and local government units surrounding Mt.Pinatubo should brace themselves for earthquake and volcanic hazards and review their disaster preparedness plans.

A total of 1,722 imperceptible earthquakes beneath the Pinatubo edifice were detected since Jan. 2020, Phivolcs said.

The Mt. PInatubo eruption in June 15, 1991 was considered to be one of the largest volcanic eruptions during that time. The eruption killed 350 people.