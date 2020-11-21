Duterte lifts travel ban for healthcare workers

President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to lift the deployment ban for all healthcare workers, according to Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello III.

“The President already approved the lifting of the temporary suspension of deployment of nurses and other medical workers,” Bello told Reuters.

But since the Philippines is the second country in Southeast Asia with the most number of coronavirus cases, only 5,000 healthcare workers will be allowed every year.

The Philippine Overseas Employment Administration earlier suspended the deployment of doctors, nurses and health care workers abroad due to the coronavirus pandemic.

The ban took effect on April 2.