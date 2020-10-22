Latest NewsNewsTFT News

Puppy born in Italy with green fur

Photo credit: Cristian Mallocci/Handout via REUTERS

An farmer in Sardinia, it surprised Italy to see his that one of the eight puppies his dog give birth to donned green fur, Reuters reported.

The puppy, born on October 9, is the only one bearing green fur as all of them—including the mother—have white fur. Cristian Mallocci, the owner, immediately named him Pistachio.

According to studies, such situation happens when pale colored puppies come in contact with the green pigment of their mother’s womb called biliverdin—the same one that causes the green colo in bruises.

The green fur, however, will fade as the dog gets older—just like bruises—according to experts.

