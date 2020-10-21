Sarah Geronimo ‘still adjusting’ to married life with Matteo Guidicelli

Sarah Geronimo and Matteo Guidicelli have tied the knot for over seven months now but Sarah still admits that she’s still transitioning from being single towards a married life.

“Actually ngayon po, nasa adjustment period pa rin po ako na parang I keep reminding myself na hindi na ako single,” said Sarah in a digital interview organized by Manulife Insurance.

However, she asserts that her priorities have shifted towards caring for her husband and the family that they will build in the future.

“Iba na ang priorities ko sa buhay. My priority now is my husband kasi yun po ang reality ng buhay pag-aasawa. My priority now is my husband and the family that I’m building with I’m husband,” said Sarah.

When asked about having a baby soon, Sarah said that they wish to save up money first – however, she admits that she already anticipates what kind of mom she’s going to be.

“Siyempre, gusto namin makapag-ipon muna. Actually, naiisip ko rin iyan, e, paano kapag nagkaroon ako ng anak. Siyempre yung innate na character nila or traits, nasa kanila na yun, e. Pero naiisip ko, paano ko ba sila mapapalaki nang tama?” said Sarah.

“Paano ko babalansehin yung pag-give in ko sa kung ano yung gusto nila sa kung sa ano yung tingin kong gusto ko na makakabuti para sa kanila. Iniisip ko po yun lahat, araw-araw yata,” she added.