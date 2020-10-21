Sarah Geronimo’s ‘Tala’ garners over 160 million views on YouTube

Sarah Geronimo’s song ‘Tala’ has recorded over 160 million views on YouTube, its latest feat yet after it was released almost four years ago.

The new record of the song further cements its position as the most viewed OPM music video on the streaming site.

“Yass QUEEN. Asia’s Pop Star Royalty’s TALA Music Video hits 160 MILLION VIEWS! Congratulations SARAH GERONIMO and Popsters,” said Viva Artists Agency in its social media posts.

The song, part of Geronimo’s album ‘The Great Unknown’, was a modest hit in 2016, winning awards for song and music video of the year.

However, it gained prominence in 2019, when members of the LGBTQ invented the ‘Tala Challenge’, wherein they post videos of themselves dancing the song.

“Ang galing eh. I would say hindi siya naging expectation. Parang I was hoping na maging dance craze itong ‘Tala.’ We released it 2016. We did the music video. Pumatok lang siya last year po, 2018-2019. So sabi ko, wow, power of manifestation. Nagkatotoo,” she said in a past interview with ABS-CBN News.

“I would always sing it, perform it. Of course, sino pa ba ‘yung magmamahal ng musika ko kung hindi ako din? [Sino pa ang magmamahal] ng sarili nating musika? Hindi ba tayo-tayo din po?” she added.

